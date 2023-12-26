In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less