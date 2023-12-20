Saved Articles

Ducati Streetfighter V4 vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Streetfighter V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4
STD
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm59 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:112.2 : 1
Displacement
1103 cc999 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm73.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,23,98815,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,00013,61,000
RTO
1,59,9201,08,880
Insurance
45,07839,197
Accessories Charges
19,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,80232,435

