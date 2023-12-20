In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less