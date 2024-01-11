Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesStreetfighter V4 vs Super Chief Limited

Ducati Streetfighter V4 vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Streetfighter V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4
STD
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:111.0:1
Displacement
1103 cc1890 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.Thunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,23,98825,14,248
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,00022,82,155
RTO
1,59,92049,521
Insurance
45,0781,82,572
Accessories Charges
19,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,80254,040

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    The bonkers Nissan Hyper Force concept has previewed what an all-electric Nissan GT-R could be like.
    Nissan is mulling a GT-R EV by 2030, to draw influence from Hyper Force concept
    8 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
    View all
     