In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 29.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Springfield Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 98.95 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Springfield Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Springfield dark horse
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 29.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|98.95 PS PS