In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.