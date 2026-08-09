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HomeCompare BikesStreetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Chieftain Limited

Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Indian Chieftain Limited

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025] Chieftain limited
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 24.62 Lakhs₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Mileage13.2 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1103 cc1890 cc
Power208 PS PS-

Filters
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
STD
₹24.62 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L20.8 L
Wheelbase
1488 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
201 mm373 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm650 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1103 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmSingle Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine, Security System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,15,87437,94,594
Ex-Showroom Price
24,62,40034,25,556
RTO
1,96,9923,08,300
Insurance
56,48260,738
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,37481,560

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