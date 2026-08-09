In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Chieftain limited
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|-