In 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.