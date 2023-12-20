In 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm.
On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours.
Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours.
The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
