In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.