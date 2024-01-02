In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less