In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less