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Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025] Streetfighter v2
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.62 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage13.2 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1103 cc890 cc
Power208 PS PS155.12 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
STD
₹24.62 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L17 L
Wheelbase
1488 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
201 mm200 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm845 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph270 kmph
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm68.8 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT colour display
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,15,87419,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
24,62,40017,86,000
RTO
1,96,9921,42,880
Insurance
56,48245,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,37442,445

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India, prices start at 28.68 lakh
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Ducati has launched the 2025 Streetfighter V4 featuring Brembo Hypure front brake calipers, a 6.9-inch instrument cluster, and a Desmosedici Stradale engine delivering 213 bhp.
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