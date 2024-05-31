In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Panigale V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Panigale v2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|119.637 PS PS