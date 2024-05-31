In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Multistrada v4
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|1158 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|169.9 PS PS