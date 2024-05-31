hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesStreetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Multistrada 1260

Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Multistrada 1260 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025] Multistrada 1260
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.62 Lakhs₹ 17.8 Lakhs
Mileage13.2 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1103 cc1262 cc
Power208 PS PS158 PS @ 9500 rpm

Filters
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
STD
₹24.62 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L20 L
Wheelbase
1488 mm1585 mm
Kerb Weight
201 mm232 Kg
Saddle Height
845 mm825 mm-845 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph-
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc1262 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm106 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes48 mm Fully Adjustable USD Forks
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmFully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,15,87417,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
24,62,40017,80,000
RTO
1,96,9920
Insurance
56,4820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,37438,259

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme uses the same engine as the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme to soon launch in India, bookings open
31 May 2024
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been launched in India with an updated Desmosedici Stradale engine, a revised chassis setup, and new features
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India, prices start at 28.68 lakh
31 Oct 2025
Ducati has launched the 2025 Streetfighter V4 featuring Brembo Hypure front brake calipers, a 6.9-inch instrument cluster, and a Desmosedici Stradale engine delivering 213 bhp.
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled with over 210 bhp
29 Nov 2024
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers