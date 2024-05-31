In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Multistrada 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Multistrada 1260
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm