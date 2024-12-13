In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Diavel V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Diavel v4
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 29.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|1158 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|170.33 PS PS