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HomeCompare BikesStreetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Diavel V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Ducati Diavel V4

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Diavel V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025] Diavel v4
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.62 Lakhs₹ 29.39 Lakhs
Mileage13.2 kmpl15.6 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1103 cc1158 cc
Power208 PS PS170.33 PS PS

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Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
STD
₹24.62 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L20 L
Wheelbase
1488 mm1593 mm
Kerb Weight
201 mm236 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm790 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Wheel
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm126 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc1158 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.V4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm83 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmFully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+Exhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn Indicators
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5" TFT colour display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,15,87432,37,644
Ex-Showroom Price
24,62,40029,38,600
RTO
1,96,9922,35,088
Insurance
56,48263,956
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,37469,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

Cons

Price

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new livery makes the Diavel bolder and easier to maintain with its matte finish.
Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look
13 Dec 2024
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme uses the same engine as the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme to soon launch in India, bookings open
31 May 2024
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been launched in India with an updated Desmosedici Stradale engine, a revised chassis setup, and new features
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India, prices start at 28.68 lakh
31 Oct 2025
Ducati has launched the 2025 Streetfighter V4 featuring Brembo Hypure front brake calipers, a 6.9-inch instrument cluster, and a Desmosedici Stradale engine delivering 213 bhp.
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled with over 210 bhp
29 Nov 2024
Ducati has introduced its latest RS range at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, unveiling the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS: Here's 5 things you should know
17 Sept 2025
Both models feature cutting-edge technology and performance, set for European deliveries in November 2025 and U.S. deliveries in December,
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13 Sept 2025
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