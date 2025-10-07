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Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025] Desertx
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 24.62 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage13.2 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1103 cc937 cc
Power208 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
STD
₹24.62 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L21 L
Wheelbase
1488 mm1608 mm
Kerb Weight
201 mm223 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm865 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm94 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes5” full-TFT colour display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,15,87421,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
24,62,40019,59,200
RTO
1,96,9921,56,736
Insurance
56,48248,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,37446,523

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme uses the same engine as the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme to soon launch in India, bookings open
31 May 2024
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
26 Feb 2026
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been launched in India with an updated Desmosedici Stradale engine, a revised chassis setup, and new features
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India, prices start at 28.68 lakh
31 Oct 2025
Ducati has launched the 2025 Streetfighter V4 featuring Brembo Hypure front brake calipers, a 6.9-inch instrument cluster, and a Desmosedici Stradale engine delivering 213 bhp.
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled with over 210 bhp
29 Nov 2024
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