In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|13.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|220 PS PS