In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|108 PS PS