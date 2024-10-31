In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|150 PS PS