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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Tiger 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1160 cc
Power155.12 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L20 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm850 - 870 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm282 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
890 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mmShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT colour display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74721,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00019,38,990
RTO
1,42,8801,55,119
Insurance
45,86748,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44546,048

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Latest Car & Bike News

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