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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Speed triple 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1160 cc
Power155.12 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L15.5 litres
Wheelbase
1465 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
890 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
100 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mmOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mmOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia systemMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
TFT colour display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74719,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00017,95,000
RTO
1,42,8801,43,600
Insurance
45,86746,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44542,656

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Latest Car & Bike News

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