In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Katana [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 13.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|152.27 PS PS