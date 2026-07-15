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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Hayabusa
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1340 cc
Power155.12 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L-
Wheelbase
1465 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm65 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia systemSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT colour display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74718,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00016,90,000
RTO
1,42,8801,35,200
Insurance
45,86744,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44540,184

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