In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|190 PS PS