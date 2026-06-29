In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Z H2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Z h2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|16.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS