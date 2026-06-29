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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Z h2
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc998 cc
Power155.12 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L19 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm260 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph280 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm55 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mmUni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mmInverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia systemKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT colour displayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74728,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00025,85,000
RTO
1,42,8802,13,380
Insurance
45,86787,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44562,035

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