In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|88 PS PS