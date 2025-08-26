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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1133 cc
Power155.12 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg256 Kg
Saddle Height
845 mm649 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
68.8 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
890 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mmDual Shocks/76 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mmTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia systemExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT colour display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74719,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00017,82,618
RTO
1,42,8801,60,436
Insurance
45,86741,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44542,660

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