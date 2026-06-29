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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Chief bobber dark horse
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 22.82 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1890 cc
Power155.12 PS PS122 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L15.1 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm1626 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg315 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm662 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm122 PS
Stroke
68.8 mm113 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooledThunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mmDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mmTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia systemExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear indicator, 4 Round Ride Command, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel range, RPM, Gear position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
TFT colour displayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74725,40,626
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00022,81,633
RTO
1,42,8802,05,347
Insurance
45,86753,646
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44554,607

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