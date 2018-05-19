In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Harley davidson softail
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|15.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1746 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|-