In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Road King Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v2
|Road king
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.86 Lakhs
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1745 cc
|Power
|155.12 PS PS
|84.2 PS PS