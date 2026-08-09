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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Harley-Davidson Road King

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Road King Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Road king
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 26.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1745 cc
Power155.12 PS PS84.2 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L22.7 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg379 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm-
Stroke
68.8 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
890 cc1745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight 107
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT colour display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74729,97,973
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00026,99,000
RTO
1,42,8802,15,920
Insurance
45,86756,063
Accessories Charges
026,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44564,438

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