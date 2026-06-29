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HomeCompare BikesStreetfighter V2 vs Fat Boy [2024]

Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Fat boy [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1868 cc
Power155.12 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L18.9 l
Wheelbase
1465 mm1665 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg317 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph-
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT colour display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74728,32,675
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00025,69,000
RTO
1,42,8802,05,520
Insurance
45,86758,155
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44560,885

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