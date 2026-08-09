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Ducati Streetfighter V2 vs Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2 or Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V2 engine makes power and torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V2 vs Electra Glide Standard Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Streetfighter v2 Electra glide standard
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.86 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc745 cc
Power155.12 PS PS-

Filters
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Streetfighter V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Left View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L22.7 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg354 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
270 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm-
Stroke
68.8 mm111 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
890 cc1,745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight® 107
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
100 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs4
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia systemCruise Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
TFT colour display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,74,74727,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,00024,99,000
RTO
1,42,8801,99,920
Insurance
45,86756,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,44559,752

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