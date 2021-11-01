In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|108 PS PS