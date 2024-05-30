In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS