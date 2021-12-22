In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Street twin
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS