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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled vs Triumph Scrambler 900

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler desert sled Scrambler 900
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 9.93 Lakhs₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl23.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc900 cc
Power72.8 PS PS65 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12 L
Length
2200 mm-
Wheelbase
1505 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg223 kg
Dry Weight
193 kg-
Height
1213 mm1180 mm
Saddle Height
840-860 mm790 mm
Width
940 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
803 cc900 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88 mm84.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarmTwin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forks41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,15,08311,40,595
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00010,24,700
RTO
87,12081,976
Insurance
30,79633,919
Accessories Charges
8,1670
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11624,515

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