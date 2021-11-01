In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|65 PS PS