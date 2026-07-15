In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|100 PS PS