hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesScrambler Desert Sled vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler desert sled Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 9.93 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc1200 cc
Power72.8 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Length
2200 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Dry Weight
193 kg
Height
1213 mm
Saddle Height
840-860 mm
Width
940 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:111.0:1
Displacement
803 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
88 mm97.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked BikesSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarmTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forksØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Charging Point
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
DRLs
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,15,08312,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00011,09,000
RTO
87,12088,720
Insurance
30,79635,242
Accessories Charges
8,1670
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11626,501

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC has been listed in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.99 lakh with production limited to 750 motorcycles worldwide.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC listed in India at 20.99 lakh, limited to 750 units globally
15 Jul 2026
The rugged looking special edition motorcycle will be available in a limited number of 800 units.
Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, priced at 10.99 lakh
1 Nov 2021
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition is a one-off special created for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2026
One-off Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Race DGR Edition unveiled
24 Mar 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 2025 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS arrive with new cycle parts for better handling dynamics and overall enhanced performance
New-gen Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Twin Speed 1200 RS launched in India, priced from 12.75 lakh
28 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers