In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS