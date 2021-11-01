In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|65 PS PS