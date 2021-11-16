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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler desert sled Bonneville bobber
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 9.93 Lakhs₹ 12.88 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc1200 cc
Power72.8 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12 L
Length
2200 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg251 kg
Dry Weight
193 kg-
Height
1213 mm1055 mm
Saddle Height
840-860 mm700 mm
Width
940 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inchFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
803 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88 mm97.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarmMono-shock RSU with linkage
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forks47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia SystemSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,15,08314,28,544
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00012,87,500
RTO
87,1201,03,000
Insurance
30,79638,044
Accessories Charges
8,1670
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11630,704

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