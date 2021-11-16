In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|78 PS PS