In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.