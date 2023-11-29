In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less