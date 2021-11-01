In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS