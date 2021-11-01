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HomeCompare BikesScrambler Desert Sled vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler desert sled Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 9.93 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc1133 cc
Power72.8 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12.5 L
Length
2200 mm2324 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg256 Kg
Dry Weight
193 kg-
Height
1213 mm1068 mm
Saddle Height
840-860 mm649 mm
Width
940 mm916 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inchFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
66 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
803 cc1133 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88 mm99 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarmDual Shocks/76 mm
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forksTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia SystemExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,15,08319,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00017,82,618
RTO
87,1201,60,436
Insurance
30,79641,735
Accessories Charges
8,1670
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11642,660

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