Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.