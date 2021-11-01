In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs CBR650R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Cbr650r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS