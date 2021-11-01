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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled vs Honda CBR650R

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs CBR650R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler desert sled Cbr650r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 9.93 Lakhs₹ 11.16 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc649 cc
Power72.8 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15.4 L
Length
2200 mm2120 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg209 kg
Dry Weight
193 kg-
Height
1213 mm1145 mm
Saddle Height
840-860 mm810 mm
Width
940 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inch-
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm46 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
803 cc649 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
88 mm-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarmMonoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjuster
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forksShowa SFF USD fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia System5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT, Colour Display
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,15,08312,40,771
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00011,16,127
RTO
87,12089,290
Insurance
30,79635,354
Accessories Charges
8,1670
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11626,669

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