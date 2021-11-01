In 2026 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs CB650R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Cb650r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS