In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler desert sled
|Nightster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 9.93 Lakhs
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|72.8 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS