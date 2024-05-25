HT Auto
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS PS & 66.2 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler Desert Sled vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler desert sled Nightster
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 9.93 Lakhs₹ 12.24 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc975 cc
Power72.8 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm66 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
803 cc975 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledRevolution? Max 975T
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
88 mm97 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L11.7 l
Length
2200 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg221 kg
Dry Weight
193 kg-
Height
1213 mm-
Saddle Height
840-860 mm705 mm
Width
940 mm-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm-
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia SystemCoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,15,08313,58,967
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00012,24,000
RTO
87,12097,920
Insurance
30,79637,047
Accessories Charges
8,1670
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11629,209

