In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Ducati
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 9.97 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|74.01 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS