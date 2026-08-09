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Ducati Scrambler vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Justin bieber edition
BrandDucatiVespa
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc155 cc
Power74.01 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L8 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg-
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
299 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
66 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46Belt Drive
Displacement
803 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
6 speedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
88 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable-
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power Mode-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ride By Ride-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,9167,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,7006,45,690
RTO
79,73651,655
Insurance
33,48019,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85615,408

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