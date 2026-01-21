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Ducati Scrambler vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Tiger sport 660
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl-
Engine Capacity803 cc660 cc
Power74.01 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L17.2 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm835 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46X-ring chain
Displacement
803 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
88 mm74.04 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable-
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power ModeRain,Road
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Ride By Ride-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,91610,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,7009,45,000
RTO
79,73675,600
Insurance
33,48032,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85622,638

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