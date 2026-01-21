In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.97 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|74.01 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm