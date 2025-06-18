In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Scrambler vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.97 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|74.01 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS