hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesScrambler vs V-Strom 800 DE

Ducati Scrambler vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Scrambler vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler V-strom 800 de
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc776 cc
Power74.01 PS PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L20 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg232 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm855 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph205 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm70 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46Chain Drive
Displacement
803 cc776 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
88 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustableLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm forkInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power ModeYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ride By RideSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,91612,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,70011,00,763
RTO
79,73688,061
Insurance
33,48035,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85626,307

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Honda XL750 Transalp locks horns with the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE in the middleweight adventure touring segment in India.
Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Price, specs, and features compared
18 Jun 2025
Suzuki’s big bike lineup including GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE, is now available with year-end benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92,000.
Suzuki offers discounts up to 92,000 on GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE
2 Dec 2025
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is now available for booking in India with its new Emerald Green colour scheme.
Ducati Scrambler Nightshift launched in Emerald Green at 13.74 lakh
1 Jul 2026
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is now available for booking in India with its new Emerald Green colour scheme.
Ducati Scrambler Nightshift bookings commenced in India
11 Jun 2026
2025 Suzuki V-Storm 800 DE in Black colour scheme. There are two other colours on offer as well.
2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched in India: Top 5 Highlights
7 Jun 2025
Ducati has launched the Scrambler Rizoma Edition in India, limited to just 500 units globally
Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition launched in India at 17.10 lakh
4 Nov 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers