Ducati Scrambler 800 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 800 Price starts at Rs 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 800 engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 800 in 3 colours. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The Scrambler 800 mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.