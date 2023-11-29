In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 800 Price starts at Rs 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 800 engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 800 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Scrambler 800 mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less